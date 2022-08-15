With all due respect to Garfield, Monday is not the worst day of the week. Tuesday is much worse. Monday is a chance to start a new work week off on the right foot; by Tuesday, that optimistic enthusiasm is gone, having been replaced with a slug-like feeling of mundanity. Also, Monday means new episodes of Better Call Saul — or should I say, new episode, because tonight is the series finale of arguably the best show on TV.

Hm. I may have to rethink my Day of the Week power rankings next week.

But for now, we have one final installment of Better Call Saul to look forward. Almost nothing is known about “Saul Gone,” other than it’s written and directed by co-creator Peter Gould and the vague teases from the cast and crew. Co-creator Vince Gilligan’s one-word review of the finale to Entertainment Weekly? “Earned.” Star Bob Odenkirk called the episode “a very grounded ending that really dug right into the core of what the show is about and what the character’s experience has been,” while Gould is “feeling confident that what we’re doing is completely true to the show.”

AMC also released a teaser poster for “Saul Gone,” which features the scales of justice tipping towards the nearest Cinnabon, probably.

If you don’t follow Better Call Saul on social media, you’ve been missing out on posters for every episode in the final season. Here’s the complete collection.

That’s Saul, folks.

