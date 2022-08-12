Mark Ruffalo dropped a random burn on Star Wars while promoting his upcoming role in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The moment came during an interview where Ruffalo was asked about Marvel‘s aggressive output, which is now back in full swing after the pandemic forced the studio took an even longer break following Avengers: Endgame.

When She-Hulk starts streaming, it will be the third Marvel series to hit in 2022, which also saw the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is also slated for October, bringing the total number of Marvel series and films to a whopping six for this year alone. That’s a whole lot of MCU, which is fine in Ruffalo’s book.

“It’s not something I worry about,” he told Metro. “I understand that these things run their course and then something else comes along. But the thing Marvel has done well is that, inside the MCU, just as they do with comic books, they let a director or an actor sort of recreate each piece to their own style, their likeness.”

Enter the shot at Star Wars:

If you watch a Star Wars, you’re pretty much going to get the same version of Star Wars each time. It might have a little bit of humour. It might have a little bit of different animation. But you’re always, really, in that same kind of world. But with Marvel you can have a whole different feeling even within the Marvel Universe.

What makes Ruffalo’s potshot interesting is Disney owns both Marvel and Star Wars. Not to mention, the House of Mouse has been aggressively creating streaming content for each of them. However, Ruffalo’s comments could be a bit of healthy competition. While the Marvel series have performed well, none of them can hold a candle to The Mandalorian, which has been a massive juggernaut for Disney+. Baby Yoda rules everything around him.

(Via Metro)