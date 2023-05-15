Shiv Succession
Shiv Finally Got Exposed For Working With Matsson, And ‘Succession’ Fans Reacted To The Betrayal And Mockery

Warning: Succession spoilers ahead.

It’s hard out here for the Shiv girls. She’s not making it very easy. It’s tough when there is already a tense backdrop to the latest episode of Succession that had viewers reliving election nightmares from years past, and now that Shiv’s side involvement with Matsson was revealed, all hell has broken loose. Though she kind of had it coming.

After attempting to apologize to Tom (after revealing her pregnancy, but before calling him filth), Shiv begins to panic as her alliance with Matsson is hinted at to Greg, the worst person to tell things to. As she tries to do damage control, Shiv and her brothers end up in a classic sibling quibble, though the stakes are a bit higher than your average “you stole my favorite pair of jeans!” fight that you might be used to. Again, it’s hard out here for the Shiv fans.

Of course, she can’t win all the time (or ever) but she had to know sooner or later her brothers would find out and subsequently dunk on her. And that’s exactly what they did! Even though it was hard to watch Shiv Nation fall, it was only a matter of time before her brothers got really mean to her. And they sure did get mean.

Well, we did have one win:

This will have to hold us over until Shiv makes some better choices.

Succession airs on Sundays at 9:00pm EST.

