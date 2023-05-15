Warning: Succession spoilers ahead.

It’s hard out here for the Shiv girls. She’s not making it very easy. It’s tough when there is already a tense backdrop to the latest episode of Succession that had viewers reliving election nightmares from years past, and now that Shiv’s side involvement with Matsson was revealed, all hell has broken loose. Though she kind of had it coming.

After attempting to apologize to Tom (after revealing her pregnancy, but before calling him filth), Shiv begins to panic as her alliance with Matsson is hinted at to Greg, the worst person to tell things to. As she tries to do damage control, Shiv and her brothers end up in a classic sibling quibble, though the stakes are a bit higher than your average “you stole my favorite pair of jeans!” fight that you might be used to. Again, it’s hard out here for the Shiv fans.

Of course, she can’t win all the time (or ever) but she had to know sooner or later her brothers would find out and subsequently dunk on her. And that’s exactly what they did! Even though it was hard to watch Shiv Nation fall, it was only a matter of time before her brothers got really mean to her. And they sure did get mean.

literally shiv’s face while greg was snitching to kendall #succession pic.twitter.com/NK4atJQyUX — Cris ✨| yj & succession era (@lionesspike) May 15, 2023

Shiv Hive we lost so bad this episode #Succession pic.twitter.com/WI4EXubAzi — Nick (@nm234) May 15, 2023

Kendall and Roman mocking shiv just like Logan would #succession pic.twitter.com/SpxvLBMQRc — alex 💭 ⁷ (@nothnghppens) May 15, 2023

need shiv to win at least once in this show before it ends its so bad for her #succession pic.twitter.com/R9LqKOy5GW — .: (@fckuflipflops) May 15, 2023

people are going to have watched this succession episode where roman actively got a neo nazi elected into office and kendall agreed to it bc he was mad at shiv and still say she’s the most evil sibling. misogyny is rotting brains on and off the show pic.twitter.com/uyr4n909AO — shadon (@pvrekhs) May 15, 2023

Shiv remember who you are. It’s never too late to beat his ass. pic.twitter.com/bog0pPUm5p — this barbie hosts ✨The Afternoon Special✨ (@hiimbobbi) May 15, 2023

kendall and Roman mocking shiv’s stutter this is my last straw #succession pic.twitter.com/hqEBTQveO0 — Jade (@wantauroras) May 15, 2023

shiv having no explanation prepared in the likely event that her brothers found out about her deal with matsson + her not even being able to get it out because ken and roman are just mocking her relentlessly so she can barely get a word out GOD GET ME OUT OF HERE — issa phae #MYCON (@mizphantasm) May 15, 2023

Us Shiv Roy fans, when she’s the only one not supporting a nazi, and yet she can’t get a win

pic.twitter.com/PwoOHOk6gH — 𝐒𝐢𝐨𝐛𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐲 (@JoeyBrrrSZN) May 15, 2023

Well, we did have one win:

well, kendall and shiv girls, we will always have this pic.twitter.com/Kr83svetzf — jay | succession spoilers (@kendallhosseini) May 15, 2023

This will have to hold us over until Shiv makes some better choices.

Succession airs on Sundays at 9:00pm EST.