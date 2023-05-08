A few weeks ago, Succession viewers learned that Shiv is pregnant, presumably with Tom’s child. This, of course, was only revealed a few days on the show’s timeline, but still, people are starting to raise their eyebrows on whether she will ever disclose that she is with child. Given that she’s already had an amniocentesis, she’s likely passed the 16 week mark, and the clock is ticking. So, one would presume that she doesn’t plan on having an abortion, but still, will she ever tell Tom the news?

Given their massive fight at the end of this week’s “Tailgate Party,” yeah, you gotta wonder if Tom’s barbs are hitting harder than they would if she wasn’t pregnant. She’s also been playing both sides with Matsson vs. her brothers, which isn’t working out all that well, given that Ebba revealed that he’s not even a real coder, and his numbers are sketchy.

As our own Brian Grubb pointed out in his weekly report card, Shiv is not doing well. She essentially has no job, and she’s pregnant and apparently still in the middle of a divorce, too. Add that to the fact that she had that blowout with Tom, who expressed relief at how they’d never had a child together, and wow, I’m actually feeling sorry for Shiv!

On Twitter, viewers are wondering if she’ll ever spill the news and/or how brutal it must have felt to hear Tom utter those words.

just cannot get over tom telling a pregnant shiv “thank god we never had children” pic.twitter.com/AAj8uLzJSI — succ spoilers⁷ (@wambshirsch) May 8, 2023

tom telling shiv that he's glad they're not having children together all while shiv is pregnant pic.twitter.com/yfnhuiDQcK — vic🫶🏼 – SUCCESSION S4 SPOILERS (@v7ckz) May 8, 2023

It’s been 3 episodes, are we just gonna ignore that Shiv is/was pregnant?? #Succession pic.twitter.com/8lHYSu0Sxq — Luul (@RealZamzampappi) May 8, 2023

i’m never getting over tom telling shiv she’s not a good person to have children with while she’s pregnant with his baby. my therapist will hear about this — s (@CARISISCAT) May 8, 2023

tom and shiv fighting?!?!? tom telling her he doesn’t think she’s a good person to have children ?!?! all while she’s secretly pregnant?!?! #Succession #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/P2NWlbVn0S — ness 🪞 (@nessachalamet) May 8, 2023

Every episode, I wait for Shiv to tell Tom that she's pregnant, but Shiv just verbally rips Tom to shreds instead. #SuccesionHBO pic.twitter.com/8xCRS6Z9Xc — Monique 🌟 (@lilmomo301) May 8, 2023

A reminder (TOM) that Shiv’s mom said this to her last season. In other words this is the rawest nerve he could have possibly hit. #Succession pic.twitter.com/H3CFavrDM5 — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) May 8, 2023

He’s not wrong 🤷🏾‍♀️ devastating to hear while you’re pregnant but Shiv has been cruel to him, the sympathy ship for her sailed long ago https://t.co/sJ7YCTXxV3 — Dalanie Harris (@DalanieHarris) May 8, 2023

HBO’s Succession airs on Sundays at 9:00pm EST.