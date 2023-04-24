Succession Shiv Sarah Snook
HBO
TV

Did Shiv Do Cocaine Despite Being Pregnant In ‘Succession?’

This week’s Succession episode, “Kill List,” felt decidedly less gut-wrenching than the past few installments. However, we did receive tons of wonderful one-liners, including “snakes on a plane” and “bleed the Swede.” On that last note, Kendall and Roman likely believe that their resistance was what led Lukas Matsson to hike his sale offer, but Shiv knows better.

She had quite the telling conversation with Alexander Skarsgard’s abs, particularly when Lukas admitted to sending his blood to his head of comms in a (gross) attempt to court (?) her. As far as we know, too, Shiv remains pregnant, although this moment sparked people’s curiosity because Shiv picked up a cocaine vial.

Shiv Succession Cocaine
HBO

People did wonder what on earth was happening because it didn’t look good.

Alas, Shiv was never actually seen snorting any cocaine during the episode. Nor did she drink any alcohol (although she did pretend to do so), and she was previously seen turning down champagne in an earlier episode this season. Oddly enough, Shiv asked Tom to dinner after they returned home from Sweden, which means that she might be breaking the news to him? Either that, or she really likes being told that her “earlobes are thick and chewy.”

One never knows with this family.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×