With The Bear, Fargo and Reservation Dogs all having their own respective moments, FX is slowly becoming the home of Post-Peak TV. That was only emphasized with the debut of Shōgun earlier this year, and now the network has been nominated for a whopping 93 Emmys, making it a worthy competitor for HBO and Netflix. And it’s partially because of… well, this.

A second season of Shōgun is already in the works, despite the fact that it was initially supposed to be a limited series. The show is based on the 1975 novel of the same name, which follows the English ship captain John Blackthorne as he becomes marooned in Japan in the midst of political turmoil, which stirs up even more tension. A second season was quickly green lit after, though the plot will depart from the original text.

“We took the story to the end of the book and put a period at the end of that sentence,” husband and wife duo/prducers Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in March. “We love how the book ends; it was one of the reasons why we both knew we wanted to do it — and we ended in exactly that place.”

While there are five other books in the saga, season two will bring the story somewhere else. “We don’t have the novel,” producer and star Hiroyuki Sanada revealed to Variety. “Freedom is there…I hope our writers will enjoy the freedom and respect the novel of course.” Even without a source text, the season will surely be a worthwhile adventure for fans of the series. Here is everything to know so far about season two of Shōgun.