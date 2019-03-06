Fans Are Freaking Out Because ‘The Walking Dead’ Villains Look Like A Certain Rock Band

Entertainment Features
03.06.19

AMC

The Whisperers briefly made their debut on AMC’s The Walking Dead last year, but with the introduction of Beta, they are fully immersed into the show’s ecosystem now. The new villains have made quite the impression, too, and since their arrival, the tone of The Walking Dead has also shifted into something akin to more old-school horror. The look is part Michael Meyers and part Texas Chainsaw Massacre, while the show’s style is more George Romero than it’s ever been, and that’s not a bad thing. In fact, The Whisperers are already responsible for one of the most disgusting scenes in the history of The Walking Dead, because when the villains of the show wear masks made of human skin, someone has to skin the masks off of zombies.

Fans aren’t just excited about how The Whisperers have given The Walking Dead a new gnarly edge, either. For a lot of fans, The Whisperers recall a specific mask-wearing, Grammy-winning heavy metal band that would fit right in on The Walking Dead.

Getty Image

The band is Slipknot, the often controversial band with aggressive music and a very distinctive image. And you know what? I can see it. Granted, the fella there in the back looks more like Winslow, the greatest zombie in The Walking Dead history, but I can absolutely detect similarities between the band and The Whisperers.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Slipknot#The Walking Dead
TAGSslipknotThe Walking Dead

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP