It’s been a while since we last saw Cathy Anne, Cecil Strong’s pink-jacketed, stringy-haired, chain-smoking, tell-it-like-it-is working class hero. Her return couldn’t be better timed. She swung by SNL’s “Weekend Update” right as the partial government shutdown had come to an end, after 800,000 employees had been spent 35 days being stiffed their paychecks, in many cases while still on the job.

And Cathy Anne had a lot to say, motormouthing her way through as many of our nation’s ills as she could cram into three-and-a-half minutes. She started with the man himself.

“Trump wants that wall so bad, you’d think that thing was made of crack,” Cathy Anne said. “He’s an addict and I would know.” She added, “If his addiction’s anything like mine, it’s far from over. He’s gonna lie to ya, he’s going to steal from your purse, and he’s gonna end up on the wrong side of a lot of glory holes till he gets his wall.”