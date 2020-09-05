It’s been just over a week since Chadwick Boseman, acclaimed actor and Marvel superstar, died of colon cancer. The news came as a shock, not only because he was so young, only aged 43, but also because he had kept his illness a secret, reportedly believing he could conquer it before the sequel to Black Panther. Since then tributes have poured in and his movies and new specials about his life have been squeezed into TV line-ups.

Now SNL has followed the lead. As per Deadline, the beloved live sketch show is reserving its slot on Saturday, September 5, for the episode Boseman hosted back on April 7, 2018. The actor appeared less than two months after Black Panther hit theaters and mere weeks before the release of his next MCU appearance, in Avengers: Infinity War.

Boseman never got to make a comedy film, and even all his television appearances were on dramas — except for his SNL gig. And he proved he was an untapped comedic talent, particularly when he brought Black Panther’s T’Challa to bear on another round of Black Jeopardy! The YouTube clip of it remains incredibly popular, with 24 million views over the last 2 ½ years. While you can watch that in the video above, remember that there’s another hour and change of quality Boseman SNL fodder, which will air Saturday at 11:35pm EST.

