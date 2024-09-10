Some very funny people were on SNL for only one season, including Jenny Slate, Laurie Metcalf, and Robert Downey Jr. Add Chloe Troast to the list.

Deadline reported on Monday that the comedian, who was a featured player during season 49 of the sketch series, wasn’t asked back for the 50th anniversary season. Punkie Johnson and Molly Kearney are also not returning, but at least they made it multiple seasons.

Troast confirmed the unfortunate news in an Instagram Story. “Hey all, I was going to wait to post, but Deadline beat me to it. Unfortunately I was not asked back to SNL this season,” she wrote. “I wish I was going back to be with all the amazing friends I made there, it truly felt like home. But it wasn’t in the cards. I wanna thank everyone who supported me. Especially everyone who came to see my tour this summer, wore costumes from characters, and had such wonderful things to say. You mean everything to me. I hope I was able to spread joy and laughter, all love. Onwards and upwards.”

Troast ended the note with heart hands, like the one she used in her breakout sketch on SNL — and one of the best sketches from season 49 overall.

It’s an odd move for SNL to cut loose someone who is funny and can sing (especially with Wicked coming out!), but the good news for Troast is that a lot of people — including cast members and writers — are rooting for her.

“snl dropping chloe troast after she dunked from the freethrow line like this is wild,” one X user wrote in a quote tweet with the “Orphan” sketch, while another added, “Maybe this is the bias talking but losing Chloe Troast after she had a phenomenal first season, being SNL’s musical girlie whose voices carried every show tuned sketch is a beyond idiotic decision. She deserves the world, and I can feel, will soon, fly so high.”

You can watch another highlight sketch below.

SNL also welcomed Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline to the season 50 cast.