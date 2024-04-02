Another Saturday Night Live cast member has fired back at the now-viral video that claims the show has never hired a “hot woman.” Newcomer Chloe Troast is the latest not ready for primetime player to take issue with TikTok user Jahelis Castillo, who fired off a scorching hot take about the looks of SNL‘s female cast members.

According to Castillo, the show doesn’t hire women that are ugly, but none of them are “hot” because that would overshadow them being funny.

“To be considered funny, you have to be more funny than you are hot,” Castillo argued. “And if you’re more hot than you are funny, then it boils down to you just not being funny at all.”

However, she took things further by calling out cast members by name before noting that the hotness rule doesn’t apply to men.

Via TMZ:

She specifically called out current SNL cast member Heidi Gardner as an example… saying the 40-year-old comedian is always forced to play the dumb blonde character, even though — in her opinion — HG isn’t really attractive … but is probably the best they have in the lineup. Jahelis supported her theory by calling out SNL‘s past and current male cast… including Jimmy Fallon, Andy Samberg, Jason Sudeikis, and Bowen Yang, labeling them all as “relatively hot men.”

In response, Troast uploaded a reaction video where she sings Christina Aguilera’s “Beautiful” while flipping off the camera:

Troast’s response arrives on the heels of fellow cast member Sarah Sherman, who retweeted Castillo’s video with the caption, “Just found out I’m not hot. Please give me and my family space to grieve privately and uglily at this time.”

just found out i’m not hot. please give me and my family space to grieve privately and uglily at this time. https://t.co/YXvXMGvbYN — SARAH SQUIRM (@SarahSquirm) April 1, 2024

Now seems like a good time to encourage everyone to watch Troast’s breakout sketch.

(Via Chloe Troast on TikTok)