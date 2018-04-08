The last few months of Saturday Night Live cold opens have been filled with star-studded cameos filling the ever-changing cabinet of Donald Trump. This week’s show began with the same politically-charged satire, with Leslie Jones hosting “Outnumbered” on Fox News. It’s a quick little punch at the network with her having a “Fox News Alert” that is simply, “Mexicans.”

Then they go to Alec Baldwin, back as Trump, discussing international policy with the Baltic states. Trump does his best to stay on-script, but reading anything is just too much work for him. Instead, Trump decides to praise Russia for a bit, and remind everyone that no one is tougher on Russia than him, even Hitler. It’s an end of sentence contradiction to the beginning of the contradiction, if that makes sense.

As the speeches from the Baltic states go on, we dive into the mind of Trump, who is mostly bored, and thinking of how great the Roseanne revival is. Eventually, Trump is just trying to make things “fun.” He doesn’t need the president of Lithuania to bring things down, and he doesn’t need to answer any coherent questions about his hatred of Jeff Bezos, sending the National Guard to the Mexican border, or the stock market.

Eventually, he just outright says: “This whole presidency is a four-year cash grab and admitting that might get me four more years.” It’s like SNL is just marching Alec Baldwin up there as Trump to ramble, which is pretty spot-on when it comes to an impression of 45.