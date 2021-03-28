Excessive partying despite a still-ongoing pandemic forced Miami Beach into a state of emergency last weekend, and this weekend Saturday Night Live used its cold open to address the wild spring break scene many fear will help contribute to a fourth wave of coronavirus cases.

The sketch itself was a parody of MTV Spring Break coverage. Called “Snatched! Vaxed! or Waxed!” a show “where the party don’t stop until the government-mandated curfew.” In it, three dopey men picked out of the party scene have to decide if the woman on the show has the vaccine or something else is going on in their backstory. Hosted by former SNL cast-member Maya Rudolph, as Cece Vuvezela, the sketch made light of the actually-alarming scene that’s unfolded in Florida as cheap flights and loose pandemic mitigation rules have caused wild scenes to unfold as people looking to party have flooded the region in recent weeks.

“We are so close to the end, let’s ruin it,” Vuvuzela said.

There’s a contestant who claimed they “can’t wear a mask because it irritates my cold sores,” and there are a lot of statements about the kind of people who decide to throw caution to the wind and potentially spark a fourth wave of cases for their own personal party goals. Hopefully the trip to the “Versace Murder Steps” was worth all the risk in the end.