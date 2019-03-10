Idris Elba Can Turn Into An Angry White Lady In The ‘SNL’ Sketch ‘The Impossible Hulk’

03.10.19 56 mins ago

Idris Elba has only been a teensy tiny part of the superhero movie genre: He’s played Heimdall, the Asgardian bridge guard in the Thor wing of the MCU. But SNL can work miracles. In a short film sketch aired early into his episode, he got to become not the Hulk but a Hulk — to be exact, the “Impossible Hulk.”

Elba plays a seemingly mild-mannered man who knows what it’s like to encounter constant soft bigotry. It makes him angry, as it should. In fact, it makes him so angry that he can transform into his superheroic alter ego. Said alter ego just happens to be a white woman (Cecily Strong), whose anger doesn’t attract more hostility, or even the police. No, because she’s a white woman, she gets what she wants.

It’s pretty savage satire, so much so that one wishes the sketch was even more scathing. The inciting incident that awakens Elba’s inner-white lady tiptoes around the bigger social ailment, offering up a simple misunderstanding that only approaches ugliness because Elba starts raising his voice to another white women. He also gets angry at fellow black tenants in his building who won’t turn down the music. Still, this three-minute sketch is better than at least two-thirds of the MCU and at least half of the DCEU.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Idris Elba#SNL
TAGSHulkIDRIS ELBASNL

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP