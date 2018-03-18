‘SNL’ Uncovers The Lost ‘Jurassic Park’ Auditions And They’re Hilarious

#Bill Hader #SNL
03.18.18 28 mins ago

NBC

Jurassic Park is a beloved sci-fi film with characters that have made their mark on the franchise. (We’re talking specifically about Jeff Goldblum here.)

But apparently, the dino adventure could’ve looked wildly different. To celebrate the 25th-anniversary re-release of the film, Saturday Night Live dug up some old casting couch footage in which quite a few ’90s icons auditioned for well-known roles in the film. Some soft lighting, warped taping, and palm trees in the background set the stage for a slew of well-known ’90s comedians (Ellen DeGeneres), heartthrobs (Joey Lawrence) and sitcom queens (Roseanne) to test for roles in the future blockbuster. If you were wondering whether Hugh Grant’s polite, clipped British accent would convey the same sense of urgency as Sam Neill’s raspy warnings about raptors closing in now you know. It just doesn’t work.

The SNL cast has always been good at impressions and they’re part of Hader’s comedic arsenal so any time an entire sketch can be devoted to them is sure to bring the laughs. Hader shined in this one with a foul-mouthed Al Pacino bit and a squinty-eyed Clint Eastwood imitation but Kate McKinnon aced her screen test as Jodie Foster playing that weird, upbeat cartoon character, Mr. DNA. She also does a hell of a Lisa Kudrow impression.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bill Hader#SNL
TAGSBILL HADERCELEBRITY IMPRESSIONSJURASSIC PARKSNL

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 3 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP