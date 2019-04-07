The recent allegations against the late Michael Jackson have led to questions about what happens to his legacy: Can we still listen to his music? Will the pop music canon be reworked? One aspect of the fallout that hasn’t been discussed is this: Michael Jackson impersonators — where do they go now?

The Kit Harington-hosted episode of SNL had an answer. An early, fairly surreal sketch took place on a cruise ship, his patrons — including Beck Bennett, Heidi Gardner, and Leslie Jones — were eagerly anticipating a Frank Sinatra impersonator. What they got was Harington dressed as the King of Pop.

Harington — and his band, the Rat Pack Five, which included Keenan Thompson as Dean Martin — swore they were playing the hits. But their rendition of “My Way” inexplicably bore the melody to “Billy Jean.” When Harington spoke of an imminent take on “Fly Me to the Moon,” he did a not bad moonwalk.