Donald Trump’s impeachment acquittal was the talk of the Internet on Saturday, so it’s no surprise that it also dominated Saturday Night Live. The show imagined how Republicans may celebrate Trump not getting convicted on a second impeachment article and later on Weekend, Update Colin Jost and Michael Che took turns getting some shots in at Trump’s expense.

“This has to be the dumbest trial I’ve ever seen,” Jost said. “Here’s how dumb it is: the jurors who were deciding the case were the ones attacked by the defendant. The trial took place at the scene of the crime, and then right after the trial ended one of the jurors who voted to acquit Trump ran out and said ‘someone’s gotta prosecute this guy. He did it. This man belongs in jail.'”

Later in the sketch, Jost also roasts Ted Cruz’s haircut, which from one angle that went viral on Twitter certainly is worthy of conversation.

“I know there are probably bigger things happening in the world but can we talk about Ted Cruz’s hair for like an hour?” Jost said. “What happened here? It looks like he’s selling fireworks out of the back of an El Camino.”

Jost certainly made the most of the riff.

“I’m pretty sure I’ve seen this guy handcuffed, crying on a curb on Cops,” Jost said. “I mean, what are you doing? You’re a senator, not the manager of a paintball range. At least the manager of a paintball range has some leadership skills.

Later in the segment, Gina Carano’s firing from The Mandalorian and a few other controversies of the week.