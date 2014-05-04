‘SNL’s’ Brilliant ‘The Beygency’ Is The Beyoncé Of Fake Horror Movies

05.04.14 5 Comments

For years, I’ve been afraid to share my true opinion of Beyoncé, who EVERYONE KNOWS IS THE QUEEN OF ALL MUSIC FOREVER AND EVER AMEN. Phew, I think that got THEM off my scent for a bit. Who is “them”? SNL‘s The Beygency, of course, and they’re coming after Beyoncé haters like…excuse me for a second, there’s someone knocking at my door. Hello?

I WAS KIDDING. LONG LIVE THE…not me.


The Beygency ~ SNL Hosted by Andrew Garfield by HumanSlinky

