‘SNL’s’ Brilliant ‘The Beygency’ Is The Beyoncé Of Fake Horror Movies

For years, I’ve been afraid to share my true opinion of Beyoncé, who EVERYONE KNOWS IS THE QUEEN OF ALL MUSIC FOREVER AND EVER AMEN. Phew, I think that got THEM off my scent for a bit. Who is “them”? SNL‘s The Beygency, of course, and they’re coming after Beyoncé haters like…excuse me for a second, there’s someone knocking at my door. Hello?

I WAS KIDDING. LONG LIVE THE…not me.