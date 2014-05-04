‘SNL’s’ Brilliant ‘The Beygency’ Is The Beyoncé Of Fake Horror Movies

For years, I’ve been afraid to share my true opinion of Beyoncé, who EVERYONE KNOWS IS THE QUEEN OF ALL MUSIC FOREVER AND EVER AMEN. Phew, I think that got THEM off my scent for a bit. Who is “them”? SNL‘s The Beygency, of course, and they’re coming after Beyoncé haters like…excuse me for a second, there’s someone knocking at my door. Hello?
I WAS KIDDING. LONG LIVE THE…not me.
The Beygency ~ SNL Hosted by Andrew Garfield by HumanSlinky
Am I crazy or do Jack & Chloe stiffen up BEFORE they get shot?
Watched it just now, yeah, a little bit.
Though that’s more on the effects guys, putting in the sfx and bullet hole late.
Really funny. I also don’t give two shits about Beyonce but feel like I’ll get killed if I say that in public.
Actually, yes. It was brilliant. Because Beyonce suc …… headshot
