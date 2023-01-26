Nearly a year to the date of Snowfall season five’s end, the critically acclaimed show will return for its sixth and final season in Feburary. Franklin Saint, Teddy McDonald, Gustavo, Cissy, Jerome, Louie, Leon, and more will soon be back on the small screen to pick up where they left off last season. Snowfall, which landed on Uproxx’s Most Anticipated TV Shows In 2023 list, concluded last season with plenty of questions for fans. Is Alton alive? If not, did Teddy kill him? What repercussions will there be for Franklin’s epic revenge spree against Jerome and Louie? And that’s just half of it. For the final season of Snowfall, viewers will get to see if Franklin Saint walks out on top, or if the powers that be knock him off his throne.

Here’s what to know about Snowfall ahead of season six.