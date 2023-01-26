Nearly a year to the date of Snowfall season five’s end, the critically acclaimed show will return for its sixth and final season in Feburary. Franklin Saint, Teddy McDonald, Gustavo, Cissy, Jerome, Louie, Leon, and more will soon be back on the small screen to pick up where they left off last season. Snowfall, which landed on Uproxx’s Most Anticipated TV Shows In 2023 list, concluded last season with plenty of questions for fans. Is Alton alive? If not, did Teddy kill him? What repercussions will there be for Franklin’s epic revenge spree against Jerome and Louie? And that’s just half of it. For the final season of Snowfall, viewers will get to see if Franklin Saint walks out on top, or if the powers that be knock him off his throne.
Here’s what to know about Snowfall ahead of season six.
Release Date
The sixth season of Snowfall will return on February 22. Each episode this season will air on FX at 10pm EST/PST. The episodes will then be available to watch the following day on Hulu at 3am EST/12am PST.
Cast
The season six cast for Snowfall features the expected return of series regulars like Damson Idris as Franklin Saint, Carter Hudson as Theodore “Teddy” McDonald/Reed Thompson, Sergio Peris-Mencheta as Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata, Michael Hyatt as Cissy Saint, Amin Joseph as Jerome Saint, Angela Lewis as Louanne “Louie” Saint, Isaiah John as Leon Simmons, and Devyn A. Tyler as Veronique Turner.
The recurring and guest cast list includes Christine Horn as Black Diamond, Quincy Chad as Deon “Big Deon” Barber, Alejandro Edda as Rubén, and Darrin Cooper as Jacob.
Plot
Here is the official season six synopsis for Snowfall:
This was how crack began. Over the course of five seasons, FX’s Snowfall has chronicled how an off-the-books CIA operation contributed to the destruction rock cocaine leveled upon the vibrant community of South Central L.A.
It’s October 1986 in this sixth and final season, as civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family. Franklin (Damson Idris) is desperate, forced to rob his Aunt Louie (Angela Lewis) and Uncle Jerome (Amin Joseph) after being wiped out by former CIA officer Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson). Meanwhile, Louie has taken over Franklin’s role as Teddy’s sole buyer, undercutting her nephew and creating a competing empire in the process.
Franklin is now faced with losing everyone he loves and everything he’s built, and coming through it all will mean out-maneuvering the KGB, the DEA and the CIA, as well as avoiding the LAPD’s fully militarized, fully corrupt, C.R.A.S.H units.
When everyone has their backs against the wall, who will they become in order to survive?
Trailer
Here is the official season six trailer for Snowfall.
‘Snowfall’ season four premieres on FX on February 22 at 10pm EST/PST.