The Most Anticipated TV Shows Of 2023

If you’re still brainstorming resolutions for the new year, may we suggest adding “Watch More TV” to the list? Why? Because 2023’s streaming and network line-up is filled with some must-see originals and returning award-winners that just can’t be missed. (Well, obviously, you can miss them. No one’s tying you to a chair, peeling your eyes open with some Scotch tape, and forcing you to watch these shows. But if you don’t, what will you talk about with your friends and family this year?)

Our team of critics voted on the most anticipated series dropping throughout 2023 — from Marvel follow-ups to Rian Johnson weekly whodunnits, prestige crime dramas, and a long-awaited video game adaptation that just might be HBO’s next Game of Thrones. Here’s what to keep on your streaming radar this year.

8. (tie) Loki





In a time when films and shows only get more exhausting and increasingly similar, Loki, which premiered its first season in 2021, was fresh and singular. The series feels more like Mad Men with time cops than a Marvel Cinematic Universe project. Even with a buoyant but well-played cameo from Jonathan Majors as the supervillain Kang, the show is grounded: a television show rather than filler in between movies. Tom Hiddleston has chemistry with everyone who breathes the same air as him and over a decade into playing Loki, manages to add new layers to the mischief god, proving his journey is far from over even though the character has, technically, been dead for years. In season two, we can expect Loki (and all the other Lokis) to get even more emotional. Hopefully, Alligator Loki will return. — Carrie Wittmer

8. (tie) Futurama

Futurama is going for a record that even The Simpsons, the longest-running primetime scripted show in the U.S. ever (among many other longevity achievements), won’t break: the TV show with the most series finales. Futurama has been brought back from cryogenic freeze yet again — not that we mind, especially since John DiMaggio is back as the voice of Bender. There are still plenty of stories left to tell in the year 3000-something. — Josh Kurp

8. (tie) Power Book II: Ghost

Power Book II: Ghost, the first of three spins-off in the Power universe, is probably the most beloved series out of the three. For some, it’s because of the nostalgia that it has for the original Power series. For others, Tariq’s growth as a character to despise to a character to root for has been a rollercoaster journey that keeps us wanting more. Then there’s the rest who really enjoy watching Method Man and Mary J. Blige in their roles. Regardless of what keeps you coming back for more, the third season of Power Book II: Ghost is set to take all of that and more to greater heights. New drug operations, new enemies, new obstacles, new (and old) relationships, and more all while running from the past are just the start of what we’ll see for season three of Power Book II: Ghost. — Wongo Okon

7. (tie) Snowfall

This is it for Snowfall. The show is entering its sixth and final season with plenty of unanswered questions. Is Alton alive? If not, did Teddy kill him? What repercussions, if any, will there be for Franklin’s epic revenge spree against Jerome and Louie? That’s just the half of it, but what we do know is that season six will be a war on many fronts. Franklin will continue his search and fight against Teddy, presumably all while fending off Jerome, Louie, the feds, and anyone else who looks to take him down. There’s Cissy’s intel who will surely throw a wrench in Franklin’s plans for the future and much more. For its final season, Snowfall will hopefully answer one question above all others: Does Franklin Saint walk out on top, or do the powers that be knock him off his throne? — Wongo Okon

7. (tie) Mrs. Davis

Before we get started here, let’s remember that few people found the idea of a Watchmen TV series to be necessary, even from a showrunner and writer of Damon Lindelof’s caliber, and even after he made a lot of Lost finale detractors shush by delivering The Leftovers. Yet with HBO’s Watchmen, he not only blew the Zack Snyder movie out of the water but also (arguably) the Alan Moore graphic novel, too. That show ended up being a masterpiece that recontextualized the source material, informed millions about the Tulsa Race Massacre, and added a Lube Man, who somehow made more sense than anyone would have believed from his description alone.