After spending years in development hell, TNT’s Snowpiercer series is finally barreling towards TV screens as it just narrowly missed being derailed by the ongoing pandemic.

In the newest trailer, fans of the original Bong Joon-Ho film will see lots of familiar scenery as class tension aboard Snowpiercer boils over into all-out violence between the wealthy passengers towards the front of the train and the impoverished residents in the tail whose backbreaking, and ultimately life-ending, labor powers the moving bunker. The new trailer also leans heavily into The Americans Allison Wright, who seems to have a prominent role alongside Jennifer Connelly.

Here’s the show’s official synpopsis via TNT:

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a 1001 car, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the acclaimed movie and graphic novel series of the same name. Starring Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs.

Snowpiercer has had a long struggle to see the light of day. The series bounced back and forth between TBS and TNT before finally ultimately landing on the latter where it first started. Back in 2017, Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson was supposed to film the pilot before he left the project over creative differences. Coincidentally, the film suffered similar problems as Harvey Weinstein infamously sliced and diced the film starring Chris Evans, Cate Blanchett, Octavia Spencer, and Ed Harris before it eventually found its way to theaters. Things seem to be moving more smoothly for the series, however, as it’s already been picked up for a season two renewal. Whether that season will suffer the same hurdles as the first is another story altogether.

Snowpiercer premieres on May 17 on TNT.

(Via TNT)