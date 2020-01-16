Beloved South Korean director Bong Joon-ho has it good right now, with his latest — the very funny and cutting drama/satire Parasite — scoring endless awards, including six Academy Award nominations, on top of making a box office mint, even in subtitle-hating America. So here’s another feat: Remember that TV adaptation of his 2013 dystopian hit Snowpiercer TNT has been threatening to make for ages (and on which Bong will only serve as executive producer)? It finally has a release date.

This comes from The Hollywood Reporter, which also lays out its headache-inducing, and darkly funny, path to actually being a real thing that will hit television screens in only a few months. (That date, by the way, is May 31.) The troubles began in late 2015, and haven’t let up since. Stars Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Blindspotting) and Jennifer Connelly have been attached since May 2017, hanging in there as its swapped showrunners, lost Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson, who was supposed to helmed the pilot, and even been got bounced to TBS before returning to TNT.

Anyway, we hope you enjoyed the ride, whose path was a lot more chaotic than the train in Director Bong’s original film, where it simply sped in circles around the planet ad nauseum, forever and ever. That movie starred Chris Evans, Tilda Swinton, Octavia Spencer, Bong regular Song Kang-ho, and more, and it, too, had a migraine of a path to screens, having nearly been sliced and diced by Harvey Weinstein. He and his now-defunct company ultimately released Bong’s original cut, but with one caveat: It would never get a wide American release. Of course, we all know who got the last laugh.

(Via THR)