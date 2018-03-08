‘The Sopranos’ Is Getting A Prequel Movie From Creator David Chase

The Sopranos creator David Chase has said for years that he has no interest in continuing his groundbreaking HBO series beyond the final episode, but he could “conceive of maybe a prequel.” Or how about a prequel movie?
Deadline reports that New Line Cinema purchased Chase (who will also produce and find a director) and Lawrence Konner’s screenplay for The Many Saints of Newark, “the working title for a feature prequel of The Sopranos that is set in the era of the Newark riots in the ’60s. That was a time when the African-Americans and the Italians of Newark were at each other’s throats, and amongst the gangsters of each group, those conflicts became especially lethal.”
Little is known about the plot, but considering when the film is set, the story will likely follow Tony’s parents, Giovanni Francis “Johnny Boy” Soprano and Livia Soprano (hopefully this time without immediately-dated CGI), and Corrado John Soprano, Jr. More “Uncle Junior” in our lives is never a bad thing.
“David is a masterful storyteller,” said Warner Bros Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich, “and we, along with our colleagues at HBO, are thrilled that he has decided to revisit, and enlarge, the Soprano universe in a feature film.”
It will make a great double feature with Cleaver.
Looking forward the hour and fifty minutes of great cinema, followed by a bullshit ending in which Chase shows his utter contempt for everyone watching.
“Looking forward the hour and fifty minutes of great cinema, followed by an ending in which Chase shows his complete control of his craft, delivering an ending that is poignant and avoids being schlocky and obvious.”
FTFY
I have zero respect for people who after 8 years of getting off on Tony’s anti-social antics wanted ‘closure’ by seeing Tony’s body riddled with bullets, a la Sonny Corleone. It’s as if the visualization of his death would be an act of contrition for their guilty pleasure. It wouldn’t have been realistic since most mob bosses die of old age like Michael Corleone. Above all else, it would have been horribly cliche.
Instead, Chase gave us a head-scratching, open-ended ending fitting for the ironic story of a mob-boss in psychotherapy. The majority, if not consensus, opinion was that Tony was shot by the guy coming out of the bathroom. But there’s an alternative ending to which the ‘dead Tony’ school is insensible. The final scene was largely composed of Tony POV shots and enter into his paranoid world. Everyone in the diner down to the cub-scout troop leader is a potential hit-man. Then Carmela imparts to him the unsavory news that Meadow, the Apple of his Eye, is getting new birth-control — it’s like she’s driving a knife into him. Tony’s processing all of this sub-consciously and what happens next or, let’s put it this way: has Tony ever been known to pass-out? The Sopranos ended just as it began.
@gadflyonthewall That’s kind of mean. I have respect for people even I don’t agree with their opinion.
But it’s human nature to desire closure. I was let down by the ending but not because I wanted Tony to die and see his carcass on the diner floor. The scene was so tense and heart pounding and leading up to something and then just nothing. His fate was open to interpretation. We all suspect he was killed, but we didn’t know at the time. I would have been as satisfied if he was shot, sent to jail, had a heart attack, or just went home and shut the front door of his house.
I have zero respect for people who have taken others analysis of the scene and pass it off as their own.
@gadflyonthewall I for one, loved Tony’s sociopathic behavior and like to think he not only won the war but lived a long life. I felt no guilt in that.
I fucking hates cunts that enjoyed the end of the Sopranos, pretentious wankers.
I’m all for open-ended finales. What I’m not in favor of is the contempt that Chase showed for his audience, which is further exemplified by the fact that he wanted the abrupt cut to black to continue for several minutes (with no credits) until the HBO white noise closing bumper. There’s no reason for that other than to make people think that their cable cut out.
See also: “There WAS a war going on that week, and attempted terror attacks in London,” says Chase. “But these people were talking about onion rings.”
The prolonged black-out was He was either dead or, we were inside one of Tony’s panic attacks. If the latter, he’s made no progress. On top of that he might as well be dead, since his life is a living hell.
Is there an editing function on this thread?
I love when directors and writers are accused of having “contempt” for their audiences. They don’t owe you a damn thing, and most “fans” are way over the top thinking they can demand things. It’s ridiculous. Chase doesn’t come to where you’re a janitor and tell you how to scrub a toilet.
The greatest challenge, as I see it, will be finding a young actress gifted enough to fill Nancy Marchand’s shoes and play young Livia. Mom was my favorite character!
The ending isn’t up for debate, he was killed, plain and simple. They make sure to reference what is happening in the episode with him and Bobby on the lake and then they replay that exact moment in the conversation the next episode. It’s a brilliant ending.
God I hope a young Paulie Walnuts is in this.
Ever thought the scene with Tony and Bobby might have foreshadowed Bobby’s death? Because that scene is shown again in a flashback at the end of the episode in which Bobby died. And regarding whether Tony was killed or not, ever asked yourself who would have ordered that? Butch just helped him whack Phil and end the war so it makes no sense it’s him. Some people theorized it might have been Patsi or Furio, but there’s no way David Chase would ever go for that. Or was the Members Only guy a terrorist who killed a bunch of random people including Tony?
yeah people have. Relijun just did like two posts above yours
To be clear, I don’t think Tony died. I was just asking these questions to point out how ridiculous that theory is.
@Ralf yeah I have wondered who it was that would have been behind Tony getting killed too. The only thing I could thing of is some Phil Leonardo loyalist that refused to accept the truce.
*Leotardo
The characters on The Sopranos would often share their opinion on current affairs, politics, and I was wondering how they would respond to the 2016 election and the current U.S. goverment. I know, it’s a bit tiresome to bring Trump into non-Trump conversations, but some of those characters definitely would’ve voted for him. Being already very conservative, and with their hankering back to the Sinatra years. Paulie Walnuts? Oh yeah. Tony Soprano, probably. A.J. I can see wearing a red hat, maybe. Meadow, certainly not. Of course, the awkward fact I’m not taking into account here is that it’s been a decade since that final episode, and that some of the main characters died (including probably, maybe, one that I just mentioned) I was just thinking about the characters that I know from the show, aged as they were back then, responding to Make America Great Again. It’s not something logical. But maybe you feel where I’m coming from.
If they voted every one of them except for Vito would have voted for him.
2016 election has actually a lot of parallels with Johnny Sack and Little Carmine’s power struggle in season 5. Both Sack and Hillary have always been near the top but never on it, and when they both expected to finally climb on the top they thought they where destined to be on, one unexpectedly lost and other was unexpectedly arrested.
Both Trump and Little Carmine owe most of their success to their much more respected fathers and they are both deemed as incompetent and stupid.
And the character Rusty Milio played by Frankie Valli should represent Putin, a guy who uses Little Carmine as a puppet to control everything once Little Carmine becomes the boss, expect, unlike Trump, he doesn’t.
And finally, we have Tony Soprano, who is an avatar for a closeted Trump supporter, a guy who pretends to support Johnny Sack (Hillary), but in actuality he is supporting Little Carmine (Trump), because he thinks that unlike Johnny Sack, Little Carmine is not hot headed, power hungry and blood thirsty.
