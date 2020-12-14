The Sopranos has come and gone and changed prestige TV with its presence, but that doesn’t mean the crew behind one of the most influential shows in modern history can’t add a bit to its canon. Especially when it’s for a good cause.

Which is why the cast of the HBO drama that debuted in 1999 is apparently reuniting to perform new material written by creator David Chase and another frequent show writer, Terrance Winter. According to Entertainment Weekly, the show will perform a new sketch to raise money for Friends of Firefighters, a non-profit that helps New York firefighters:

The cast of The Sopranos — including Edie Falco, Lorraine Bracco, Michael Imperioli, Drea de Matteo, Steve Schirripa, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Robert Iler, Maureen and Steven Van Zandt, and Steve Buscemi — are reuniting for a virtual event to benefit Friends of Firefighters, a not-for-profit organization that supports active and retired Fire Department of New York firefighters. The fundraiser, powered by Tiltify, will be available to stream on Twitch Friday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Buscemi, who worked as a firefighter in New York in the ’80s, is certainly excited to get the show back together for a good cause.

“This has been a very difficult time for everyone, but especially for our first responders,” he said in a statement. “Friends of Firefighters is a crucial support service for our firefighters and I’m looking forward to reuniting with my friends to help raise some awareness and funds for this wonderful organization.”

It’s not the first time the show has seen some of its surviving cast get together for a reunion, as they did hold an event in 2019 to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of its debut. And then there’s all of the Sopranos extended podcast universe to take into consideration. But charity is as good a reason as any to get the gang back together. And plenty of show fans are interested in new material.

