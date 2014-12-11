‘Oh, Hamburgers!’: The 5 Funniest ‘South Park’ Episodes Starring Butters Stotch

5. “Professor Chaos” – Original Air Date: April 10, 2002
After being a punching bag for many, many episodes, Butters finally gets mad. Having been kicked out as Cartman, Stan, and Kyle’s fourth friend, he vows to wreak havoc on the town with his new alter ego: Professor Chaos. But since he’s still sweet, adorable Butters, his plans are remarkably ineffectual, and cause absolutely no harm to anyone. No matter how hard he tries to be evil, he just can’t pull it off. The mere fact that he was willing to try, however, suggests there’s more depth to his character than meets the eye.
4. “Casa Bonita” – Original Air Date: November 12, 2003
Cartman pranking Butters is one of the show’s more reliable themes (it will come up again on this list), and this was one of his more elaborate pranks. In order to get Butters out of the way so he can go to Kyle’s birthday party at Casa Bonita, Cartman manages to convince Butters that all of society has crumbled due to a zombie attack. Naturally, Butters questions none of this, and begins rebuilding society by himself. What he accomplishes is actually pretty remarkable, but this was yet another example of how Butters is the most gullible character on TV.
3. “Butters’ Bottom Bitch” – Original Air Date: October 14, 2009
This was probably the farthest Matt and Trey ever stretched the idea of just how innocent and naive Butters can be. They literally turn him into a pimp, and he has no idea what he’s doing, or why anyone could possibly object to it. The idea of him taking the kissing booth and escalating it further and further until he’s the most successful pimp in town without him ever realizing it is beyond brilliant. Do you know what I am saying?
Butters Own Episode is still one of my favorite South Parks ever.
“Sometimes it’s ok to tell a little white lie, like when you catch your father jacking off in a gay mens bath house.”
Good list, but I might have to argue that “Butters’ Bottom Bitch” should be # 1 – that episode is just amazing. Bitch, you wanna make some money?
I know it’s not a Butter’s centric episode, but the dancing one with the flashback to him killing everyone with his tap dancing routine is amazing
All of these episodes are fantastic, but Awesome-O and Casa Bonita are probably my favorites.
F’d in the A.
One of my favorites.
Good Times with Weapons is still the greatest episode of the show ever produced. I have never laughed harder in my life than Professor Chaos getting a throwing star in the eye hard cut to Butters picture.
Yeah, just make this a top 10. There are too many amazing Butters episodes (“Cartman Sucks”, the You Got Served one) to exclude here.
Oh look, it’s Captain Pussy! [www.youtube.com]
Very clearly trolling. He always does this knowing what the response is gonna be. Why else would he only pick five this time? It could easily have been 15.