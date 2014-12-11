‘Oh, Hamburgers!’: The 5 Funniest ‘South Park’ Episodes Starring Butters Stotch

Butters is everyone’s favorite naive little fourth grader. He’s always getting grounded, or tricked by Cartman, or both, and somehow he just takes it all in stride. To honor our resilient hero, let’s look back at five of the best South Park episodes that feature Butters. Don’t worry, you won’t get grounded if you read this.

5. “Professor Chaos” – Original Air Date: April 10, 2002

After being a punching bag for many, many episodes, Butters finally gets mad. Having been kicked out as Cartman, Stan, and Kyle’s fourth friend, he vows to wreak havoc on the town with his new alter ego: Professor Chaos. But since he’s still sweet, adorable Butters, his plans are remarkably ineffectual, and cause absolutely no harm to anyone. No matter how hard he tries to be evil, he just can’t pull it off. The mere fact that he was willing to try, however, suggests there’s more depth to his character than meets the eye.

4. “Casa Bonita” – Original Air Date: November 12, 2003

Cartman pranking Butters is one of the show’s more reliable themes (it will come up again on this list), and this was one of his more elaborate pranks. In order to get Butters out of the way so he can go to Kyle’s birthday party at Casa Bonita, Cartman manages to convince Butters that all of society has crumbled due to a zombie attack. Naturally, Butters questions none of this, and begins rebuilding society by himself. What he accomplishes is actually pretty remarkable, but this was yet another example of how Butters is the most gullible character on TV.

3. “Butters’ Bottom Bitch” – Original Air Date: October 14, 2009

This was probably the farthest Matt and Trey ever stretched the idea of just how innocent and naive Butters can be. They literally turn him into a pimp, and he has no idea what he’s doing, or why anyone could possibly object to it. The idea of him taking the kissing booth and escalating it further and further until he’s the most successful pimp in town without him ever realizing it is beyond brilliant. Do you know what I am saying?