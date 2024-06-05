Haven’t been able to experience Eric Cartman’s favorite restaurant Casa Bonita for yourself? Here’s the next best thing: ¡CASA BONITA MI AMOR!, a documentary that chronicles the “the rise, fall, and revival” of the Colorado landmark that South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker dedicated an entire episode of the animated series to, will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on Friday, June 7. It will also stream on Paramount+ later this year.

¡CASA BONITA MI AMOR! is directed by Arthur Bradford, who said in a statement, “I think people will be surprised to see the level of hands-on devotion Matt and Trey poured into this place. Trey was fueled by a Wonka-like passion to bring back the Casa Bonita of his youth.”

Following the Tribeca Film Festival premiere, Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen will moderate a conversation with Parker, Stone, and Bradford (you can find more information here).

The South Park creators used their many millions of dollars to renovate Casa Bonita “like a piece of art,” Stone said. Parker added, “It would be way cheaper if we just went hang gliding over volcanoes.” If only all rich people used their money on restoring the “Disneyland of Mexican restaurants,” with its cliff divers and pirate caves, not making the world’s ugliest car.

Casa Bonita is open now in Lakewood, Colorado (assuming you can score a reservation).