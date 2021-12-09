When Trey Parker and Matt Stone inked a cartoonishly lucrative deal to keep making South Park for Paramount through 2027, they didn’t set themselves an easy task. They didn’t only promise new episodes; they agreed to do a whopping 14 movies exclusive to the company’s newish streamer. The first one dropped over Thanksgiving, ending on a cliffhanger. But fans won’t have to wait much longer to see how it turned out.

As per Deadline, the follow-up to the special known as Post Covid — entitled, naturally, Post Covid: Covid Returns — was due some time in December. If you thought it wouldn’t be released till Christmas, you were wrong. It’s coming out a bit sooner than that, on Thursday, December 16.

South Park Studios went on hiatus at the start of the pandemic, making no new episodes, save a pair of specials, which, of course, dealt with the once-in-a-century public health crisis that continues to upend our world. Post Covid jumped 40 years into the future, revealing that our perpetual elementary students because, in some cases, angry, bitter middle-aged men. The most successful of the group was either Kenny, who became a brilliant scientist but who appears to be dead. Or maybe it’s Cartman, who inexplicably went from a raving anti-Semite to a godly rabbi, to the shock of many.

Here’s how Paramount+ describes Covid Returns: “If Stan, Kyle and Cartman could just work together, they could go back in time to make sure Covid never happened and save Kenny’s life. In South Park: Post Covid: Covid Returns, traveling back to the past seems to be the easy answer until they meet Victor Chaos.”

Will the world of South Park wind up living in a world that nipped COVID in the bud at birth? Is Cartman actually, as Kyle suggests, faking being a reverent Jew to “f*ck” with him? Find out on December 16 on Paramount+.

