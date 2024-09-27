In 2020, South Park co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone ranked their 15 favorite episodes of the Comedy Central animated series. Their picks included only one episode between seasons 1 and 7 (season 2’s trolling “Terrance and Phillip in Not Without My Anus”), three classic episodes from season 8 (“Good Times with Weapons,” “AWESOM-O,” and “Woodland Critter Christmas”), and a single episode beyond season 13 (season 15’s meaningful “You’re Getting Old”). Could there be an instant classic episode in season 27 that Trey and Matt would put on an updated list? We won’t know for a bit, but hey, crazier things have happened, like South Park lasting 27 seasons. Here’s everything we know about season 27 of South Park, including the delayed premiere date.

Plot It’s a fool’s errand to predict what South Park will cover in season 27, considering the topical nature of the show. But it seems like Trey and Matt are burned out by keeping up with politics (can you blame them?). “It’s just way more fun to be like, Cartman’s going to dress up like a robot,” Stone said in an interview with Vanity Fair. He also discussed the state of comedy in 2024. “The stuff I’m jealous of is TikTok — like, ‘That’s a great joke, that looks like they had fun doing it,’ and then you move on,” the voice of Kyle, Kenny, Butters, Tweek, Craig, Jimbo, Gerald, Big Gay Al, etc. said. “We both just have endless respect for that.” However, Stone still prefers “writing a story and building a frame so that you can do more complicated stuff.” If that “complicated stuff” involves a Mexican restaurant, even better. Cast There’s Matt Stone and Trey Parker as most everyone, of course, but there’s a few other voice actors, including Mona Marshall, April Stewart, and Kimberly Brooks as a majority of the female characters, and Adrien Beard as Token.