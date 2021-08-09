While South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone may have hit a roadblock in their attempt to buy Casa Bonita, the real-life Colorado Mexican restaurant that appeared in a famous episode of their Comedy Central show, they appear to have more South Park-adjacent plans for the $900 million deal they snagged from ViacomCBS to make more seasons of (and more than a dozen films based on) their longrunning show.

Stone spoke to Bloomberg about the new deal over the weekend and detailed how things will change for them creatively now that they have this infusion of cash. He also spoke about other things they’re going to do with all that money, which starts with a new video game they’re making themselves and also includes a few other Park-related ventures.

We’re a media company. We use the proceeds from this to invest. These are multi-year projects we invested a bunch of money in. We have a ‘South Park’ 3D video game, release date unknown. We’re doing deep fakes. We have a studio with a dozen people who are deep fake artists. We’re working on a little more of this deep fake movie we’re trying to piece together. We have a horror movie. A musical. I think we’re really for the first time going to bring Tegridy Weed into real life.

First appearing in the fourth episode of the show’s 22nd season in 2018, Tegridy Farms was part of a joke about the rise in vaping among teenagers and the legal use of marijuana in Colorado. The name, based on the word “integrity,” was Randy Marsh’s idea of an ethical hemp manufacturer that also became a weed company thanks to the help of Towelie, a pothead bath towel that can talk. (It’s fun to explain this to someone who has never seen the show. You should try it.) So while a Deep Fake movie sounds, well, horrifying, and potentially something that could further distance society from whatever’s left of its sense of reality, a Tegridy in real life actually sounds kind of helpful if the duo is serious about creating a not-for-profit weed company interested in social justice initiatives aiming to undo the damage done by America’s decades-long War on Drugs.

We’ll have to wait and see if any of this is serious — keep in mind the duo had talked about buying Casa Bonita in the press without actually asking to buy it in real life — but it doesn’t sound like all that money will just sit in a bank account and collect interest if they have their way.

