Much of the pre-release hype surrounding Netflix’s Space Force is that it’s a The Office reunion of sorts, with star Steve Carrell working with creator Greg Daniels for the first time since playing Michael Scott. But don’t overlook the rest of the cast. There’s John Malkovich as a fussy scientist, Ben Schwartz looking not for actual heroes but people who “look” like heroes, and Lisa Kudrow as Carell’s “chipper-if-opportunistic wife” (someone from The Office being married to someone from Friends is peak Netflix algorithm), as well as Tawny Newsome, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Diana Silvers, Jane Lynch, Chris Gethard, and the late Fred Willard. Check out the latest trailer above.

Here’s more:

A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.

Space Force premieres on Netflix on May 29. It will also have a 10-part tie-in podcast, Inside Joke, hosted by Yang.