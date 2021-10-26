squid-game-netflix.jpg
The ‘Squid Game’ Creator Brought Up ‘Space Jam 2’ When Asked About LeBron James Not Liking His Show’s Ending

Seemingly everyone in the world has watched Squid Game, even busy athletes like LeBron James.

The four-time NBA MVP enjoyed the Netflix series overall, but he’s not a fan of the ending. “Yeah, I did finish it,” James told teammate Anthony Davis during a press conference. “You finish it? You watched it? You done? Yeah, I didn’t like the ending though. I know they start it off with a season two, but [REDACTED SPOILER ALERT BECAUSE I DON’T WANT TO GET YELLED AT], bro. Like, what are you doing?”

LeBron’s mixed review was brought up during an interview with Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk for the Guardian. “Have you seen Space Jam 2?” he asked the reporter, Stuart Jeffries, speaking to him. Not all of it. “LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series,” Dong-hyuk said. “But I wouldn’t change my ending. That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending.’”

That’s a solid burn, but “have you seen Space Jam 2?” is even better. If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all, especially if you’re literally the star of Space Jam: A New Legacy.

(Via the Guardian)

