‘Squid Game’ Funko Pops Are Now Available To Pre-Order

If there’s one thing that solidifies just what a hot commodity a piece of pop culture is, it has to be it getting its own line of Funko Pops. Luckily for all you collectors out there, that’s just what’s happening to Netflix’s sleeper-hit Squid Game.

After quickly becoming Netflix’s most-watched series of all time, the hyper-violent Korean drama centered around playing deadly children’s games is now getting its own line of child-like figurines. Most likely fast-tracked due to the show’s shocking success, the figures are already designed and ready for pre-order on both Amazon and Walmart’s websites though they won’t be officially released May 25, 2022.

All five of the available contestants (Abdul Ali, Kang Sae-byeok, Oh Il-nam, Cho Sang-woo, and Seong Gi-Hun), as well as the “circle” masked Red Soldier Funko Pop, are available to purchase at both stores. However, for those of you looking to pick up the Red Soldiers sporting the “triangle” and “square” masks, your only option is to order through Walmart, as Netflix has recently entered into an exclusive merchandising deal with the big box store.

As of right now, the “square” masked soldier is being sold as a part of a set of four Pops that features the red-hooded assailant, a “circle” masked soldier, Ali, and Cho Sang-woo, while the “triangle” masked soldier is still unavailable to purchase. Each Funko Pop is being sold individually on Amazon for $10.99 each, or in bundles over on Walmart for anywhere from $26-35. There’s no telling how long the pre-orders will be live or just how many pre-orders Funko will be accepting, meaning the time to order is now if you’re seriously about collecting them all. It’s also worth mentioning that with a potential second season on the way, these figures could very well be hard to find in the coming years.