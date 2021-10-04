NETFLIX
It's Looking Like 'Squid Game' Will Be The Most Popular Halloween Costume This Year

Squid Game is a worldwide sensation. The addictive South Korean series is on its way to becoming the most-watched Netflix show ever; it’s so popular that the streaming service is being sued for hogging too much internet traffic, and Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man, completely missed the point of the show when praising its success.

Squid Game is also about to everywhere this Halloween.

The show’s staggering success caught everyone off guard (“We always knew it was going to be a signature title for Korea, but there’s no way to have anticipated it would be this big,” Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s head of global television, told Vulture), so costume manufacturers are racing to keep up with demand for Squid Game-inspired looks.

Netflix hasn’t released any officially licensed costumes (Spirit Halloween also comes up empty), but there’s plenty of red tracksuits, black masks, and tracksuits on Amazon. Two of the five most popular costumes on the online retailer’s “Costumes & Accessories” page are for Squid Game, and many websites, including the Hollywood Reporter, the New York Post, and CNET, have published how-to guides.

The show’s signature looks are relatively easy to replicate — they’re also instantly recognizable, and even though Halloween isn’t for a few more weeks, Squid Game will still be popular. It’s not like when people dressed up as Tiger King‘s Joe Exotic last Halloween, even though it came out in March and everyone was sick of it by May.

Here’s a glimpse at October 31, 2021:

