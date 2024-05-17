It’s almost time to see what those crazy kids of Hawkins, Indiana have been up to since we last saw them battling a squishy demon. That was several years ago at this point, so who knows what these former kids/current adults are doing now.

Production of season five of Stranger Things began back in January, and Ross Duffer has been doing a good job chronicling the fifth and final season by dropping some fun and cryptic photos on Instagram every few weeks. Now that they are on week 19, things are starting to look real. Not including the special effects.

Duffer posted another set of behind the scenes images this week, showing off some new potential plot points for the story. The latest look features Nancy and Jonathan (Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton) looking alarmed while in the backseat of a car, while another shot features Robin (Maya Hawke) parading around set. One shot reveals a blue van labeled “WSQK 94.5 FM The Squawk,” which might be a hint at a potential plot point. Or it’s just a cool van.

There is also a glimpse of a G.I. Joe lunchbox and a Transformers shirt, in case you forgot the series is now set in the ’80s. Check out the full set here:

While filming has been going for nearly 20 weeks, we probably won’t get season five until next year. You can relive the magic by watching seasons 1-4 on Netflix or visiting your local demonic feeding ground.