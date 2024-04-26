Despite the moderate wait (the last batch of episodes dropped in Summer 2022) the writers team want you to know that it will be worth it, and they even described season five as if “ season 1 and 4 had a baby” which was “injected with steroids,” so feel free to interpret that however you’d like. Here is what we know about the highly anticipated season so far.

Stranger Things has been a pop culture staple for the last five-plus years, and there is still one more season left of the supernatural drama, despite the fact that most of the cast is ready for other roles . But the fans have been waiting for years to see the conclusion, and even though there is still a bit of a wait, the final season is starting to shape up.

Plot

It will surely be hard to wrap up a show like Stranger Things, so there has got to be a ton of pressure on the Duffer Bros. Luckily, the producers seem pretty confident in their ability to wrap up the story, which began almost eight years ago when most of the cast was still under the age of 12. It hasn’t been confirmed, but many fans have speculated that there will be a significant time jump between season four and five. What we do have, though, is the opening shot of episode one, which is titled, “The Crawl.”

It could go anywhere from here! But it will likely follow the gang as they try to finish off the evil Vecna once and for all, before he causes even more supernatural destruction. Maya Hawke, who plays Robin on the Netflix series, confirmed that the episodes are bigger and better than ever. “It’s extremely exciting,” she said. “It’s always wonderful when the kind of riddle of a world that gets built, starts to get resolved and questions start to be answered. I think it was mind-bogglingly wonderful for me and I think audiences will feel that way too. It’s really an emotional thing to go into filming this last season, so I’m excited.”

Meanwhile, other cast members, like Gaten Matarazzo, are prepared for some actual bloodshed now that the stakes are higher. “It might sound messed up but we should kill more people,” Matarazzo said of the final season. “This show would be so much better if the stakes were much higher, like at any moment any of these kids can kick it. I feel like we’re all too safe.” Not for long!!

Cast

Thankfully, all of the fan-favorites (at least the alive ones) are back for the conclusion. Netflix has shared behind the scenes photos that have confirmed the return of Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Cara Buono, Joe Keery, Amybeth McNulty, Charlie Heaton, Brett Gelman, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer, Jamie Campbell Bower, Priah Ferguson, Linda Hamilton, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Ross Duffer, Matt Duffer, Finn Wolfhard, and Sadie Sink. And it gets better! Terminator actress Linda Hamilton is also set to star in a secret role in the season.