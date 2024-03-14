For a while, the fifth season of Stranger Things seemed like an unattainable pipe dream. The show first centered on a bunch of 13-year-olds who are now in their twenties, and after extended breaks in between seasons, fans have been growing impatient. Luckily for them, season five is finally underway, and it seems like they are going back to the basics.

Finn Wolfhard told The Hollywood Reporter that the cast is “getting back into a lot of the dynamics of season 1″ for the upcoming fifth and final season. This means that the cast will actually interact with each other, as opposed to season four, which was filmed during the height of COVID-19.“Even when I finally watched the show, my favorite part was watching the other guys in Hawkins. I just liked that storyline so much,” he said. “So, yeah, not being around everyone all the time was definitely a bummer about filming 4, but 5 is the opposite. We’re all together all the time.”

Wolfhard also hinted that his character Mike will take on a leadership role during the final season, which is expected to hit Netflix sometime next year. “There’s some ‘leader Mike’ moments, and it’s a very grand season, obviously. Every season has gotten bigger and bigger and bigger, and this season is huge, but it’s also kind of isolated as well.”

The actor, who stars in the upcoming Ghostbusters sequel, has mixed feelings about the final season. “We’re about three months in, and it’s really crazy. You think about how to be as present as possible, but then at the same time, you’re conflicted that this is the last one. So I’m trying to find that balance of staying present while also knowing that this is going to be the last season. But it’s been great.” Fellow castmember Millie Bobby Brown has confirmed that the cast still has nine more months left of filming, so he’s got time before he has to get nostalgic.

When asked about the delays over the years, Wolfhard says that it has only made him more grateful for Stranger Things. “You spend so much time on a show that it’s all-encompassing, and it’s something that means so much to me. It’s the thing that made my career, and it really shaped my life. So as far as the show not coming out yet, the only frustrating part is wanting to see it and having to wait. I just want people to see it and I want to be able to see it. But the rest of it? No. I’m indebted to Stranger Things, and it’ll take however long it’s going to take. There’s no way to control that, so you might as well just ride it.” The same thing could be said about the Ghostbusters Ectomobile.

Meanwhile, all Gaten Matarazzo wants is for a ton of people to die in the finale. We’ll just have to wait a little longer to see if that happens.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)