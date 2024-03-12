‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Is Even Further Away Than You Might Think

The wait for Stranger Things season five just got even longer.

During a recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, star Millie Bobby Brown revealed that there’s still many months of shooting remaining for the final season of the Netflix series. “We have nine months left,” she said, according to Screen Rant.

Bobby Brown declined to reveal any more details than that, however, because “I really like Netflix, I’d like to be employed by them for a really long time, because I sign a piece of paper that tells me I’m not allowed to say anything, and I think I owe it to them to keep my mouth shut… I know what happens to my character. I haven’t read the script because they are in the process of writing them. I think I read up to episode six… But like I said, I like working for Netflix, I’m going to be a good girl.”

Nine months from now is December 2024. Stranger Things requires lots of visual effects, so add another six or seven months, at least, for post-production work. That means fans of the show shouldn’t expect season five to premiere until summer 2025, at the absolute summer. By then, Finn Wolfhard will be [checks notes] 82 years old. It’ll be distracting seeing Mike with a long, white beard, but we’ll get used to it.

Until Stranger Things returns, you can watch Bobby Brown in Damsel.

(Via Screen Rant)