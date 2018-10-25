CBS

While the rebooted Star Trek film franchise remains in a state of Chris Pine-less limbo, Gene Roddenberry’s vision of the future continues to make waves on CBS All Access. That’s where Star Trek: Discovery is set to debut its younger, beardier take on Spock, and Patrick Stewart will reprise his iconic role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in a Star Trek: The Next Generation spin-off. What’s more, Variety is now reporting that an animated comedy from a Rick and Morty writer just received a two-season order from the CBS streaming service.

Per the report, CBS All Access wants two seasons of Mike McMahan’s animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks, which “will focus on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships.” Alex Kurtzman, who is now overseeing Discovery and pretty much all things Star Trek, will serve as the new cartoon’s executive producer.

In a statement to Variety, he said:

“Mike won our hearts with his first sentence: ‘I want to do a show about the people who put the yellow cartridge in the food replicator so a banana can come out the other end,’” Kurtzman said. “His cat’s name is Riker. His son’s name is Sagan. The man is committed. He’s brilliantly funny and knows every inch of every ‘Trek’ episode, and that’s his secret sauce: he writes with the pure, joyful heart of a true fan. As we broaden the world of ‘Trek’ to fans of all ages, we’re so excited to include Mike’s extraordinary voice.”

Describing himself as “a life-long Trekkie,” McMahan said “it’s a surreal and wonderful dream come true to be a part of this new era of Star Trek. While Star Trek: Lower Decks is a half-hour, animated show at its core, it’s undeniably ‘Trek’ – and I promise not to add an episode at the very end that reveals the whole thing took place in a training program.”

McMahan is also working on a new animated science-fiction series with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland for Hulu titled Solar Opposites. As for a possible timetable regarding Lower Decks‘ production schedule and premiere date, CBS All Access and company had nothing to offer. And if Solar Opposites isn’t going to see the light of day until 2020, then chances are Lower Decks won’t be out until then, if not much later.

(Via Variety)