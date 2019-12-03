Disney+ hasn’t released ratings for The Mandalorian, but considering how much Baby Yoda has taken over the internet, I’m guessing they’re huge. A second Star Wars series (third, if you include a new season of The Clone Wars) was obvious — there’s currently multiple Marvel series in production, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision — but no one could have predicted that it was going to be a game show.

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge “will test young contestants’ abilities in the core Jedi principles of strength, knowledge, and bravery as they face thrilling and fun obstacles in an attempt to achieve the rank of Jedi Knight,” according to LucasFilm. The challenges will take place in three locations, a forest planet, a Jedi star cruiser, and a Jedi temple, under the watchful eye of host Ahmed Best and his “hilarious humanoid droid companion,” voiced by Comedy Bang Bang favorite Mary Holland (who was also involved in one of the greatest scenes in Veep history). The press release describes Best as “known to many fans as Jar Jar Binks from the Star Wars prequels,” but what’s left unsaid is the near-universal hate he faced for playing the goofy Gungan. (He most recently reprised in 2012’s Lego Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Out.)

“20 years next year I faced a media backlash that still affects my career today. This was the place I almost ended my life. It’s still hard to talk about,” he tweeted last year. “I survived and now this little guy [Best’s son] is my gift for survival.” Hayden Christensen was greeted with a standing ovation at Celebration, now it’s time for Best’s redemption.

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge will premiere on Disney+ in 2020

