Donald Trump has joined the likes of Grand Funk Railroad and Foreigner by opening for Kid Rock. The authority-defying “Only God Knows Why” singer’s “Bad Reputation” tour kicks off with an awkward special message from the former-president, who said, “Hello, everyone. I love you all. I know you’re having a great time at the Kid Rock concert tonight. Quite frankly, he’s amazing. All of you in attendance are truly the backbone of our great country. Hard-working, God-fearing rock-and-roll patriots.” Trump also makes a joke about Kid Rock’s mediocre golf game, which probably killed at Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse (pro tip: watch out for the flying poop).

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert couldn’t resist mocking Trump for his new gig. “The former president of the United States of America is opening for Kid Rock ― on a Wednesday!” he cracked. “I have not seen anything this embarrassing since Jimmy Carter introduced KISS. He wanted to send the KISS Army to free the hostages.”

Kid Rock visited Trump while he was in the White House, along with Sarah Palin and fellow right-wing rocker Ted Nugent, and the former-president even asked for his advice on “what we should do about North Korea.” In a rare moment of simulation-breaking introspection, Kid Rock responded, “What? I don’t think I’m qualified to answer this.”

You can watch Colbert’s monologue above.