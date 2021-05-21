Are you stronger than Jim Halpert? That’s the question Stephen Colbert wondered as John Krasinski — former The Office star and current co-writer, director, producer, and star of A Quiet Place Part II — joined The Late Show host in the studio on Thursday night. It’s hard to blame Colbert for being excited: Krasinski was the first guest to join Colbert in the studio in 14 months.

At one point during their interview, Colbert just came out with the question: “How strong are you?” Clearly at a loss to answer the query, Krasinski just sort of shrugged his totally ripped shoulders. Determined to prove himself physically superior to his guest, Colbert cleared his desk and told Krasinski that they were going to arm wrestle.

“Do you know this is probably my first arm wrestling, maybe ever, but certainly since I was 12,” Krasinski informed the competition, noting that, “When I saw Over the Top, everybody arm-wrestled… for about two weeks.” But Colbert was undeterred as he continued to clear a space on his desk for the match — and even took off his glasses to brace himself for the battle that lay ahead.

In what might have been a misguided attempt to throw off his competition, Colbert informed Krasinski that he had once arm wrestled Daniel Craig. When Krasinski asked how that ended, as if he couldn’t have guessed, Colbert asked “Have you ever arm wrestled a backhoe?”

So how did Jack Ryan compare to James Bond? Well, you’ll just have to watch the video above to find out (we promise — it’s worth it.)