Ted Cruz would rather pick fights with fuzzy muppets than provide assistance to veterans who have been exposed to toxic pit burns. Speaking of toxic burns: Stephen Colbert had some of those for the creepy Texas senator on The Late Show.

“I’m going to start by saying, I’ve been making the political jokey make-them-ups for over 20 years now and I’ve never seen anything so baldly cynical and pointlessly malicious” as what the libs-owning GOP is doing to the PACT Act, an usually serious Colbert said. “If we’re going to go to war, we have to take care of the warriors — except that due to an administrative issue, the Senate had to re-vote on the bill, and this time, the bill was blocked because 25 Republican senators flipped their votes.” He flipped them in return.

Colbert then turned his attention on Cruz, who he called a “butthole all dressed up for his prostate exam.” The senator was caught on camera giving a pathetic fist bump to Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) after blocking the bill. “I imagine there’s some veterans out there who would also like to bump Ted Cruz… with their fists,” Colbert cracked.

