Sen. John Cornyn Is Being Accused Of Admitting That GOP Lawmakers Blocked A Veterans Health Bill To Own The Libs

On Wednesday, Republican senators blocked a veterans health bill they had already passed weeks before. Some of them, including Ted Cruz, even fist-bumped over it. Since then, they’ve been scrambling to defend their bizarre decision amidst backlash. Some have claimed, falsely, that the bill was altered. One, though, flat-out admitted they were using the lives of veterans for petty political gamesmanship.

In response to a tweet from President Joe Biden about the bill — called the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act (aka the PACT Act) and meant to help veterans exposed to toxic pit burns — Texas senator John Cornyn attempted to own him, but only owned himself.

“Mr President, passage would not have been delayed if Senator Schumer had kept his promises,” Cornyn tweeted. “Good news is, despite his mendacity, it will pass this next week.”

Cornyn’s tweet drew widespread revulsion, with many seeing through his words, accusing him of using the wellbeing of veterans to own the libs.

Meanwhile, Cruz is locked in battle with Jon Stewart, who has been relentlessly slamming him and other Republicans for toying with the lives of former soldiers. Another GOP senator, Pennsylvania’s outgoing Pat Toomey, didn’t even bother to sound sympathetic while speaking with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“First of all, this is the oldest trick in Washington,” Toomey said. “People take a sympathetic group of Americans and it could be children with an illness, it could be victims of crime, it could be veterans who have been exposed to toxic chemicals, craft a bill to address their problems and then sneak in something completely unrelated that they know could never pass on its own and dare Republicans to do anything about it because they know they’ll unleash their allies in the media and maybe a pseudocelebrity to make up false accusations to try to get us to just swallow what shouldn’t be there. That’s what’s happening here, Jake.”

