The Daily Show is considering pulling a Jeopardy! and replacing Trevor Noah, who will step down on December 8, with multiple hosts. But someone who knows the inner-workings of the Comedy Central series as well as anyone not named Jon Stewart or Trevor Noah (or, uh, Craig Kilborn) has another idea: hire Roy Wood Jr., you cowards.

Appearing on Thursday’s episode of Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God, Stephen Colbert was asked to predict the next host of The Daily Show. “I like Roy Wood Jr.,” he said after joking that Jon Stewart only does 10 episodes of The Problem with Jon Stewart a year so he’s probably available. Colbert also thought Jessica Williams would be “great,” and while Amber Ruffin would be a fun choice, she’s got a “good gig” already. He specified that he only thought of people who don’t already have a nightly show.

Along those lines, Colbert discussed the lack of diversity in late-night TV. It’s one of the reasons why he agreed to executive produce Hell of a Week. “You used to come on my show,” he told Charlamagne Tha God (who, like Colbert, grew up in South Carolina), “and you were a great guest. The audience loved you. You had a different perspective. You’re honest. You’re shocking. You don’t mind upsetting people. You’re funny.”

You can watch clips from the episode below.