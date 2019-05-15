Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Stephen Colbert brought up President Donald Trump’s recent trip to Louisiana in his monologue on Tuesday night — or as he put it, “the big sleazy in the big easy.” Trump was there to meet with Louisiana energy workers, but apparently with nothing of greater importance to discuss he once again devolved into bragging about “one of the highest rated days in the history of television” [citation needed], the 2016 presidential election.

Lest anyone forget, Trump won! (Well, sort of!)

“Did anyone not watch television that night?” Trump asked the crowd. “All over the world, they were watching.” This is true, but it can also be argued that a good number of people turned off their televisions once a decision had been arrived at — if not sooner.

At any rate, speaking of high ratings, Colbert reminded us of a recent television event which actually did score record ratings (and likewise abysmal reviews), Sunday’s penultimate episode of Game of Thrones — since just because a lot of people watch something, doesn’t necessarily mean it’s good! “Yes, it was a must-see television event. Everybody tuned in to see me ride my dragon and burn Washington to the ground,” Colbert joked.

“I’m telling you, I don’t know why people complained,” he continued. “The writers had been hinting all season that that’s how we were gonna wrap up democracy.”

I think I speak for everybody that we’re all just relieved that Trump doesn’t have access to a dragon. Things could always be worse!