Whether it was Aaron Rodgers growing out his hair to look like John Wick, or Lizzo as The Mandalorian cutie Baby Yoda, or SO much Ted Lasso and Squid Game, pop culture costumes dominated Halloween in 2021. Ariana Grade going as “Miss Creature from the Black Lagoon” was pretty great, as was Harry Styles as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, but the year’s best pop culture-inspired costume belonged to Steve Buscemi.

The actor recreated the “how do you do, fellow kids?” scene from 30 Rock.

My daughter got a less blurry pic! https://t.co/alM7crnEYM pic.twitter.com/qsVhyCgh61 — Debra Wexler (@DebraWexler_) November 1, 2021

Buscemi “handed out candy from a Park Slope stoop to trick-or-treaters Sunday night,” according to the New York Post, while dressed as private investigator Lenny Wosniak, the 30 Rock character who goes undercover at a high school in the season six episode, “The Tuxedo Begins.” He wears a backwards red hat, red hoodie, and a “MUSIC BAND” shirt (with a lightning bolt between the two words), and carries a skateboard over his shoulder. A great scene in a great show. Buscemi pretending to be a teenager has become a popular meme, although apparently not popular enough among actual teens:

One lucky fan, 13-year-old Stella Wexler Rush, recognized the actor from his show Miracle Workers. “I was trick-or-treating with my friends. We weren’t sure if it was him at first,” Stella told the New York Post on Sunday. She said they told him they recognized him, but he cheekily responded, “Oh, wild. That’s crazy!” and gave them some treats. Still unsure, the group walked away before deciding to run back for a photograph with the actor. “He told us that we couldn’t take a photo with him unless we guessed who he was supposed to be,” Stella said, “so we guessed… and then three of my friends got a picture.”

Stella might know Buscemi from Miracle Workers, but everyone else got the reference.

the fact that Steve Buscemi dressed up as his own character 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/N1iBoKr53D — alexandrea (@buscemifilm) November 1, 2021

Steve Buscemi wins Halloween giving out candy in Brooklyn dressed as his epic GIF….”How do you do, fellow kids” 📷by @mikeshza pic.twitter.com/bBidpZXUYY — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) November 1, 2021

Steve Buscemi wins celeb Halloween https://t.co/9u2XHvQd4X — Amina Akhtar (@Drrramina) November 1, 2021

I can’t believe Steve Buscemi dressed as his own meme for Halloween pic.twitter.com/HR7LCt8VQa — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) November 1, 2021

(Via the New York Post)