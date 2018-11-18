In a recent interview, Oscar-nominated “serious actor” Steve Carell expressed his concerns with a potential The Office reboot.

“I think because of [The Office being on Netflix] there’s been a resurgence in interest in the show, and talk about bringing it back,” he said. “But apart from the fact that I just don’t think that’s a good idea, it might be impossible to do that show today and have people accept it the way it was accepted ten years ago. The climate’s different. I mean, the whole idea of that character, Michael Scott, so much of it was predicated on inappropriate behavior. I mean, he’s certainly not a model boss. A lot of what is depicted on that show is completely wrong-minded… But I just don’t know how that would fly now. There’s a very high awareness of offensive things today — which is good, for sure. But at the same time, when you take a character like that too literally, it doesn’t really work.”

During tonight’s SNL, Carell fielded questions about a potential The Office reboot from the SNL audience, including Kenan Thompson and Scranton residents Ellie Kemper (Kimmy Schmidt!), Ed Helms, and his wife Nancy (who played Carol on the long-running NBC workplace sitcom). Jenna Fischer was also in the audience, and she revealed Pam’s final words to Michael:

“Don’t be a dick. Do the reboot.”

Watch the monologue above.