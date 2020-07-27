Continuity has never been Family Guy‘s strong suit (Peter continues to live even after this Mortal Kombat-influenced fatality), but one thing that has been kept mostly consistent through 300-plus episodes: Peter, Lois, Chris, and Meg not being able to understand Stewie. There have been some questionable exemptions to this rule, like this exchange about Peter not having seen The Godfather, but for the most part, the only one who talks with Stewie is Brian. I’m not going to question the internal logic of a talking dog conversing with a one-year old, and neither should you. Besides, it’s led to some of the best episodes of Family Guy, including series highlight “Back to the Pilot.”

But Stewie’s first words will be canonized in the season 19 premiere, as revealed during Family Guy‘s Comic-Con@Home panel over the weekend. The episode, fittingly titled “Stewie’s First Word,” has the Griffins attending church, where a pastor informs everyone, “In honor of Lent, today’s coffee service will not include chewy Chips Ahoy.” Stewie’s red-faced response to this shocking there-is-no-God news: “F*CK.”

Or as the closed captions have it:

Not only does everyone in church turn to look at Stewie (who doesn’t express his disgust with his “real” voice), Chris confirms, “Hey, Stewie said his first word. And it was a swear.” Thanks Chris, as helpful as ever. Family Guy returns on September 27 with a new actor (fingers crossed for Wendell Pierce) as the voice of Cleveland.