In case it wasn’t clear that the hype for the Stranger Things 4 finale is through the roof, Netflix completely crashed within minutes of Volume 2 hitting the platform. The mammoth sized episodes and their ginormous runtimes became available early Friday morning, and they apparently tore their own hole through Netflix, pulling the streaming giant into an Upside Down of errors and outages.

Via Variety:

According to global uptime-monitoring site Downdetector.com, user reports of problems with Netflix spiked around 3 a.m. ET — when “Stranger Things 4” Volume 2 went live. Complaints about errors with Netflix peaked at nearly 13,000 at the top of the hour, before the situation seemed to be resolved within a half hour.

Of course, this shouldn’t come as a total surprise as the fourth season has been shattering Netflix records along with catapulting Kate Bush‘s “Running Up That Hill” to the top of pop charts nearly 40 years afters its release. After a lukewarm reception to Stranger Things 3, the series took an epic swing this time around, and people have been showing up in droves to see the Hawkins crew face off against their most powerful foe yet, the psychic dark wizard Vecna.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 ended on one heck of a cliffhanger, but fortunately, fans only had to wait a month for the conclusion that the Duffer Brothers have touted as much “darker” than anything seen on the show before. There’s also talk of bleak outcomes for some of the characters, so if you haven’t started streaming yet, maybe stay off social media to avoid spoilers.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

(Via Variety)