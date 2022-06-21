With a little over a week to go until the finale, Netflix has dropped a new trailer for Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 that sets up an all-out war in Hawkins as the crew go up against this season’s big bad, Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). From the looks of things, the Hawkins kids are going to take on the psychic monster without the aid of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) who’s still in the desert regaining her powers with the help of Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) whose motives are as murky as ever.

Adding to the tension is both The Duffer Brothers and cast members like Noah Schapp have hinted that some of the crew might not make it out alive. In fact, the Duffers have said the mammoth episodes will be “extremely emotional.” It also doesn’t help that the trailer is definitely pouring on the ominous vibes that someone’s not going to survive the sprawling war with the Upside Down.

Naturally, this latest preview leans heavily into Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill,” which has been crushing the charts thanks to ’80s banger being a key element in Stranger Things 4. The song saved Max (Sadie Sink) from nearly becoming one of Vecna’s victims in a powerful scene that sparked millions of “Running Up That Hill” downloads, and she’s shown loading up her Walkman again to take on the dark wizard with or without Eleven at her side.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 starts streaming July 1 on Netflix.